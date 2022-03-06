We all know sibling rivalry is common among kids. But it can last decades after childhood has ended.

Scroll through online message boards and forums, and you’ll find a slew of stories. Grown-up brothers and sisters bicker. Push each other’s buttons. Steal money from one another. Play cruel pranks. Even physically fight. Some just squabble. Others cross the line into sibling abuse.

These fights may come as a shock to parents. Clinical psychologist and professor Laurie Kramer, PhD, once asked her students at Northeastern University to write down the worst thing that had happened between them and their siblings that their parents didn’t know about.

“Everybody had something,” Kramer says. “It was really eye opening.”

Many siblings outgrow their rivalries. They step back from it, perhaps after a particularly nasty fight. But not all do that.

While there’s no simple solution, there are strategies that help dial down the conflict.