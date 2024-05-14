Is Your Doctor ‘Blue Zones’ Certified?

Blue Zones, an organization that studies regions around the world where people live longer, happier lives, has partnered with The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) to help train and certify health care professionals.

The “Blue Zones certification” for doctors and health care workers will add another layer to ACLM certification, which already confers lifestyle medicine training around six pillars: whole-food, plant-rich diet; exercise, sleep; stress management; social connection; and avoiding substance misuse. The new designation will require prior certification from the ACLM, the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine (ABLM), or the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (IBLM), according to the May 14 announcement.

Susan Benigas

“ACLM and Blue Zones have a shared vision of building healthier, stronger, more resilient communities,” said ACLM Executive Director Susan Benigas of the partnership.

That’s only possible, said Benigas, “if the physicians and medical professionals in those communities have been trained in both evidence-based lifestyle medicine clinical intervention and really understanding the principles of blue zones.”