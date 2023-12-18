Dry January: A Month With No Alcohol?

Dry January: It means you don’t drink alcohol for the month of January. Experts say it gives your body a chance to reset and allows you to re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol – and it’s getting more popular. What began when U.K. resident Emily Robinson paused her drinking to train for a half-marathon in 2011 turned into an official Alcohol Change UK campaign that has taken off. Today, millions both in the U.K. and across the pond in the U.S. have vowed to “stay dry” for January 2024.

‘Much Easier Than I Expected’ Kim Evans was a pioneer of sorts. She began going dry in January about 15 years ago as part of a program at her Atlanta gym. She was in her mid-20s, and "hangovers were becoming a thing,” she says, so she gave it a try. “I did it with my gym buddies and was surprised by how much I liked it, and it was much easier than I expected,” she says. Kim Evans

At first, Evans says, the social pressure was worse than the craving: “It was almost like misery loves company and people didn’t want me to succeed.” Now, she’s a pro and brushes off questions with humor. Where she once needed an “accountability buddy” to help her through the month, she now shares her tips and tricks with others. As a Dry January veteran, Evans, 39, says benefits abound: Less binge-eating, better sleep, more energy, better hydration, and more mindfulness about diet. “I always feel better,” the licensed professional counselor says. An added bonus: “I’m always impressed with how much more money I have.”