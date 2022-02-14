Psychology of a Song: What Makes These Grammy-Nominated Tracks Tick?

A single song can amplify our current mood or transport us to an entirely new realm of feeling. Wallowing in self-pity on your bedroom floor? Deepen your blues with some blues. Pulling yourself out of your misery to jump-start a night on the town? Bump top-40 pop hits. Dancing your troubles away? Loop trippy EDM tracks ‘til dawn.

The field of music psychology offers some insights into the feelings evoked by certain pieces of music, but it also recognizes that these feelings cannot always be tucked into neat boxes. “Our emotional experience is often quite rich and complex and diverse, and it changes from moment to moment,” Hauke Egermann, a professor at the University of York Department of Music and the director of the York Music Psychology Group, tells WebMD. “It’s not [so] easy and simple to say, ‘Well, this is a happy song, this is a sad song.’ Often the truth is somewhere in between, or it’s happy and sad at the same time.”

Each year, the Recording Academy sorts songs into categories and awards Grammys to the “best” of the bunch. A Grammy-worthy song may showcase the singer’s rich vocals, break ground with avant-garde production, or master that winning four-chord progression. But ahead of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, Egermann explores why five of this year’s nominees might strike an emotional chord.