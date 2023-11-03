If you’re a polite person, you probably say “thank you” several times a day without giving it much thought. But when was the last time you truly felt grateful for something or someone and took a moment to reflect on it?

Some people are naturally inclined to focus on the good in their lives, but that’s hardly the norm, says Cortland J. Dahl, PhD, a research scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Center for Healthy Minds. “It goes back to our biology and evolution,” he says. “We’ve evolved not to be happy but to survive, and focusing on the negative is what’s helped us to survive in the past.” But today, stress-related problems -- including insomnia, depression, digestive disorders, heart disease, and many others -- are among our greatest threats. Practicing gratitude may help.

So what does gratitude actually mean? Definitions vary, but experts typically define it as the affirmation of goodness in our lives as well as the ability to attribute those positive things to a source beyond ourselves (such as other people or a higher power). Practicing gratitude means recognizing gratitude, either by noting it silently or expressing heartfelt thanks to others.