If you’ve caved to your colleague’s hints that you owed her a favor and ended up working late even though you were exhausted, or you’ve given in to your partner’s (or child’s) insistence that you spend time or money on them that you had planned just for you, you were probably sent on a guilt trip. What exactly is a guilt trip? It’s an effort by someone else to control your behavior by making you feel regret and think negatively about yourself if you don’t do what they tell you to do. It’s effective simply because we don’t want to disappoint important people in our lives.

Targeting Your Emotional Bond Guilt trips often happen in close relationships (family, friends, some co-workers) where you care about your connection as well as the person’s feelings and how your behavior affects them. That care is what a guilt-tripper zeroes in on -- when they “guilt-trip” you, they’re using your emotional bond to manipulate you into doing something.