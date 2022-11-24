After a divorce, you may wonder how best to approach the holidays. Will you go to that party where you’ll see your ex? If you have kids, should you and your ex open gifts together with them, or separately? Some people hold on to an idealized view of how the holidays used to be, says clinical psychologist Edward Farber, PhD. But traditions you’ve had for years are going to change. To find joy in the holidays, ease your stress and find new ways to celebrate.

How to Avoid Conflict If you’re getting along well with your ex, it may make sense for the two of you to have one holiday gathering with your kids. But if there's any risk of conflict, Farber says, it’s better for each parent to have a separate holiday celebration with the children. "It's not the specifics of the arrangement that matter so much as preventing your kids from being stressed, because they are seeing you in conflict with your ex," he says. Farber also says it’s best to watch how much alcohol you drink at these gatherings. “You want to be able to have a business-like interaction with your ex so that there is no tension in front of the kids,” he says.

Make Plans in Advance Discuss holiday plans and schedules in advance with your ex to prevent misunderstandings and arguments about who has the kids when. Also, loop your kids in early, says Karen Ruskin, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Sharon, MA. Let them know in advance who they'll be with and where they'll be going. “Don't leave it up in the air, because that can cause anxiety,” she says.