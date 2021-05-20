Friendship is great for your health. In fact, studies have found that having stronger social relationships pays dividends in the form of less depression, better overall health, and a longer lifespan. But recent research suggests that many of us struggle to maintain those friendships. A 2018 survey from health insurer Cigna found that only around half of Americans (53%) have meaningful in-person social interactions, such as having an extended conversation with a friend, on a daily basis. And spending more than a year “social distancing” during the COVID-19 pandemic has kept many of us at more than arm’s length from our friends. So how can you nurture your existing friendships and build strong new ones? As the saying goes: “To have a friend, you have to be a friend.” Here’s what the experts say about how to be a good friend.

Show Up and Take Risks “Lately I’ve seen a lot of social media posts about ‘boundary culture,’ and feeling comfortable telling people you don’t have the energy for them,” says psychologist and friendship expert Marisa Franco, PhD. “It’s fine to set boundaries, but when you’re in a close friendship with someone, you need to try your best to show up for them, especially when it’s urgent and a time of crisis. That’s a portal to deep intimacy.” Psychologists call this “risk regulation” -- how people balance the goal of seeking closeness in relationships, which makes us vulnerable, with protecting ourselves and minimizing the likelihood of pain and rejection. “If you’re always withdrawing and putting your own needs first, telling your friend that you’re tired and you don’t have time to listen, that can sabotage your friendships,” Franco says. “When you show up for them and give them the benefit of the doubt, you’re making yourself vulnerable but you’re also helping the relationship. Good friends are people in pro-relationship mode rather than self-protection mode, and that invites your friend to do the same.”