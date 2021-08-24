How to Recover After Divorce

Breakups can be challenging. It can be difficult to transition out of a relationship or move on after a divorce. You may feel rejected, angry, hurt, or out of control. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. You can use different strategies to help you cope with these challenging emotions.

13 Ways to Heal After Your Divorce

Your healing journey may not be linear, and your discomfort might not immediately go away. Like any loss, there will be many stages and periods of adjustment. It is important to stay active and embrace the journey. Understanding some of the feelings and stages that may present themselves is critical.‌

Here are a few tips that can help with healing:‌

Accept how you feel. Letting yourself feel all of your feelings will help you recover in the long run. Even though it might feel uncomfortable to bring up negative emotions, the healing process can’t start without allowing your feelings to surface.‌

Talk about it. Talking about your divorce with a trained professional can help you in your journey. They can also give you practical advice about the logistics of your divorce. Sharing the burden of logistics can free you to focus on grieving the end of your marriage.‌