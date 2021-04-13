How Does Nature Therapy Help?

More and more research suggests that spending time in natural environments can be linked to mental health benefits.

For example, being in a green space has been linked to less anxiety, fewer depression symptoms, and lower stress levels. Spending time in nature helps people with depression and kids with attention problems think more clearly.

“One of the top benefits that we address are for people who are trying to reduce anxiety or depression and increase relationship and connection,” Lung says. “I also think it’s super engaging, so for kids and teenagers ... [and] for people who are reluctant to be in therapy.”

Patricia Hasbach, PhD, a licensed professional counselor and clinical psychotherapist, is another expert in ecotherapy. She’s also co-director of the ecopsychology program at Lewis & Clark College.

Hasbach recalls one such person, a patient in a cardiac rehabilitation center, who was reluctant about therapy.

“He was pretty nervous about talking with me and I suggested, ‘You want to just take a walk outside?’ And I just noticed how his voice changed,” Hasbach says. “He become more relaxed ... and that was my first ‘aha’ moment that there’s something here that I need to pay attention to.”