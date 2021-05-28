What Are the Different Types of Relationships?

Gone are the days where you could describe your relationship status simply as single, married, or divorced. These days you could find yourself anywhere from talking and hanging out, to being partners or maybe just friends with benefits.

“Relationship titles run the gamut,” says James Wadley, PhD, professor and chair of counseling at Lincoln University in Philadelphia. “I see married couples who call their partner their best friends and all other kinds of terms of endearment. There’s dating, hooking up and all kinds of ‘it’s complicated.’”

So why have titles in the first place?

It’s a way to make things clear. “I see people looking for those definitions to determine their own rules and their partner’s rules for how they should function in their relationship,” Wadley says. “There should be an understanding about quality time, living together, and even things about when the other person is expected to come home at the end of the night. Often couples don’t come up with an agreement about what they’re doing and it causes conflict.”

While Wadley points out that, these days, the two (or more) people in the relationship are creating their own titles, he does point to seven common types of romantic relationships you’re likely to encounter: