How to Make Your Staycation Feel Like a Getaway

You really want to get away. But high gas prices, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and canceled flights have you thinking that maybe this isn’t the best time to travel.

But you really need a break.

You probably know that vacations are good for your physical health, productivity, and mental well-being. Even looking forward to and planning a vacation may help you manage stress. So if you can boost your mood, help your health, and save money, why not take a staycation at home?

If you’re shifting your plans for cost-effective reasons, you’re in good company. A spring 2022 Bankrate survey of U.S. adults found that 69% are changing summer vacation plans due to inflation. Within that group, 48% plan to skip their vacation because they can’t afford it and 20% are staying put due to COVID-19 concerns. And the kicker? Almost as popular as going to the beach is “staycationing” at home.