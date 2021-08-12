Eco-Friendly Ways to Clean Your Whole House

Modern chemical-based cleaning items have their major downsides. In addition to being costly, their use may pose a risk to your health . Careless disposal of these cleaning products may also prove to be harmful to the environment. Luckily, there is an array of eco-friendly cleaning options for keeping your whole house spotless.

Cleaning Bare Surfaces and Floors

The ideal natural cleaning option for most bare surfaces and floors is a solution of vinegar and water. All you need is a mop and 1 gallon of warm water mixed with ½ cup of vinegar, and you’re ready to start spring cleaning. This cleaning option helps in removing stains from linoleum, vinyl, ceramic tiles, and wooden floors.

However, be sure to avoid using vinegar on stone surfaces such as marble, limestone, and granite. It can be too acidic for these materials and cause damage.

If your hardwood floor looks a bit dull after mopping, you can add a shine using steep black tea. You need to be extra cautious not to saturate floors with a surface finish with your solution of water and vinegar. A light touch is all you need to remove built-up grease and make your floor sparkle. Otherwise, the floor shine will be lost from potential water damage.