Toxic Positivity: When ‘Good Vibes Only’ Goes Too Far

When Hanna Olivas was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2017, at age 42, she was angry at first, and then she was terrified. Her doctors agreed on one thing: This kind of blood cancer is incurable. But they couldn’t forecast how much time she had left to live. “One doctor told me you have about a year. Another told me you have about 5. One doctor told me 6. Another said he didn’t know,” Olivas says.

Hanna Olivas during treatment for multiple myeloma

Some of her friends, on the other hand, were mystifyingly upbeat. On social media and in person, they would tell her things like “You’re fine!” “You’ve got this!” “You’re a fighter!” They suggested medicines and vitamins for her to try and continually assured her it would all work out, because she’s a warrior.

Olivas knew they were trying to help. But their persistent pep felt dismissive, shutting down any real conversation.

“I’m like, hey, wait a minute. There’s not an ounce of positivity in me right now,” says Olivas, who lives in Las Vegas. “I’m really upset, and I have every right to be.”