4 Surprising Facts About Willpower

As you try to reach a new goal, you might want to lean on your willpower for help. But there are some things you might not know about willpower. “Many people think you’re either born with willpower or you’re not. But it’s actually like a muscle you can strengthen over time.” -- Marina Chaparro, RD

What Is Willpower? Willpower is the mental ability to resist temptations, sometimes called urges, impulses, or bad habits, in order to meet long-term goals.‌ Over the years, willpower has taken on a moral message, as if to say that if you don’t have willpower, you are not good. This idea is not useful or correct.‌ Willpower is usually linked to practical skills, not virtues or ethics, and experts say that it is neutral. Having or lacking willpower is neither good nor bad, or right or wrong.

1. What You Believe About Willpower Is Just as Important as Your Willpower There are two main theories in the study of willpower: the limited theory and the non-limited theory.‌