Why the 'Entitled' Think Rules Don't Apply to Them

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan.2, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Don't expect that you can knock some sense into people who have a strong sense of entitlement, a new study advises.

Penalties or punishments do nothing to improve the conduct of entitled persons -- those who believe they deserve the best regardless of their performance or effort, researchers report.

That's because entitled folks are motivated by a powerful sense of indignation, said lead researcher Emily Zitek, an assistant professor with the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations in Ithaca, N.Y.

"They don't think it's fair for other people to tell them what to do," Zitek said. "Instructions are essentially an unfair imposition. They want to do their own thing. They feel like they deserve good things and special treatment."

Essentially you've got three options when it comes to a strongly entitled employee, student or customer, the researchers concluded.

You can pander to them. You can put them in positions that play to their strengths. Or you can simply refuse to deal with them -- fire them, expel them or toss them out of your business.

"The fundamental problem here is that entitled individuals think they deserve more than other people think they do," Zitek said. "They see the world differently."

Entitled people can be found in all walks of life, Zitek said. They're the student who seeks an A for a slapdash term paper, the indifferent employee angry at the lack of career advancement, the customer who rolls in demanding special treatment.

They believe they deserve preferences and resources that others don't, and they are less concerned about what is socially acceptable or beneficial for others, the researchers said.

To understand more about these people's mindset, Zitek and her study co-author, psychologist Alexander Jordan from Harvard Medical School, undertook a series of lab experiments.

First, they identified entitled people using a standard psychological form. It turns out it's easy to find them, because they have no sense of shame regarding what they ought to have, Zitek said.

"Entitled people are very willing to admit they believe they deserve good things," Zitek said.