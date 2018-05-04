Loneliness Rivals Obesity, Smoking as Health Risk

May 4, 2018 -- “The social media paradox”: Pop psychologists have coined the term to describe how social media have allowed us to become more connected to other people than at any time in history -- and yet many Americans report feeling more lonely and isolated than ever before.

A new study out this month has thrown a spotlight on the emerging public health issue, suggesting Facebook and other Web-based communities -- as well as other things in modern life -- are boosting levels of loneliness that are undermining the nation’s mental and physical health.

Loneliness has the same impact on mortality as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, making it even more dangerous than obesity.

The survey, conducted by the health insurer Cigna, found widespread loneliness, with nearly half of Americans reporting they feel alone, isolated, or left out at least some of the time. The nation’s 75 million millennials (ages 23-27) and Generation Z adults (18-22) are lonelier than any other U.S. demographic and report being in worse health than older generations.

In addition, 54% of respondents said they feel no one knows them well, and four in 10 reported they "lack companionship," their "relationships aren't meaningful" and they "are isolated from others."

Douglas Nemecek, MD, Cigna’s chief medical officer for behavioral health, said the findings of the study suggest that the problem has reached “epidemic” proportions, rivaling the risks posed by tobacco and the nation’s ever-expanding waistline.

