Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Settles False Ad Lawsuit

A $145,000 settlement will be paid by actress Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, in a lawsuit over unfounded claims that some of its products improve women's sexual and emotional health.

The lawsuit was filed by prosecutors from 10 California counties. They said Goop did not have scientific proof for health claims made for three products sold online: jade and quartz vaginal eggs and a mix of essential oils, CBS News reported.

The vaginal eggs were marketed as a way to "balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles... and increase bladder control," while the mix of essential oils was advertised as a way to "help prevent depression."

"People have been selling snake oil for a long time. This is just another type of snake oil," said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, CBS News reported.

"There's a group of people who have problems like that and they might be vulnerable. A lot of people might do the things that you suggest and so you can do a lot of harm by falsely advertising that something is a medical cure," Rackauckas said.

As part of the settlement, Goop will offer refunds to customers who request them, CBS News reported.

The three items are still on Goop's website but the descriptions have been changed.

"Health and wellness is a very hot industry and part and parcel with that, we're seeing a significant rise in misleading and deceptive marking claims," Bonnie Patten, executive director of Truth in Advertising, told CBS News.

"Any time a consumer sees a product that's being marketed as a treatment or cure all they need to be wary of that and they should definitely talk to a health care provider before purchasing it," Patten said.