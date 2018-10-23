Why We Love A Good Scare

Oct. 26, 2018 -- In late winter 1998, Monique Dauwalder, then 29, and about a dozen other front-desk staff were in the otherwise vacant historic Old Faithful Inn, 2 days before it opened for Yellowstone National Park’s spring season. It’s a massive lodge. The log-and-limb lobby’s 92-foot ceiling is encircled by four levels of balconies. An 85-foot, 500-ton stone fireplace fills the center of the cavernous space

The scene was eerie. “It was big, it was mostly empty, and you could hear the creaking of the wood,” says Dauwalder, now a travel agent in Bern, Switzerland. If this sounds like a famous horror movie, the similarity wasn’t lost on the front-desk crew either. There, in the middle of that imposing lobby, which occupied a small piece of sprawling dark wilderness on a late winter night, six seasonal workers huddled around a tiny TV set. Sitting in oversized rustic armchairs, they surrendered to their fear: They watched Stephen King’s thriller The Shining.

For some, just the thought of watching that movie under those circumstances is too much, while others would line up for tickets to such a thrill. Why DO some of us relish nail-biting, spine-tingling, can’t-breathe terror?

It’s a hard-wired combination of fear and safety.

“The [brain] circuitry involved in any kind of excitement is overlapping, so you get that rush of adrenaline you feel when you do anything exciting,” says Arash Javanbakht, MD, a psychiatrist and director of the Stress, Trauma and Anxiety Research and Clinical Program at Wayne State University in Detroit. But to really enjoy it, he says, “We need a balance between knowing we are safe and also being exposed to something terrifying.”