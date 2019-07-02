Posting All Those Selfies Online Could Backfire, Study Finds

By Kayla McKiski

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 29, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Posting selfies on social media won't do you any favors in terms of likability.

A small new study finds that many people take a dim view of others who post a lot of selfies on Instagram.

Researchers at Washington State University conducted an experiment to determine which posts lead to snap judgments about the user's personality.

The upshot: People who posted lots of selfies were uniformly regarded as less likeable, less successful, less adventurous and more insecure than those who share photos taken by somebody else.

Lead author Christopher Barry, a professor of psychology at WSU, said the findings reveal more about perception than personality.

"Our research indicates that selfies are not necessarily a sign of self-absorption, but there is a chance that others may view us that way based on posting many selfies," he said.

In the study, 119 college students were asked to rate the Instagram profiles of 30 students from another university.

Those who posted a posed photo taken by someone else -- also known as a "posie" -- were seen as more likeable, more successful, having greater self-esteem and being more outgoing. Viewers also saw them as having greater potential for being a good friend.

The reverse was true for students who had posted more selfies.

"It may be that posies seem more natural or realistic, that selfies have taken on a negative connotation in pop culture, or that people who post posies are viewed as more sociable," Barry said. "People who post selfies may be judged as not having others around."

Selfies that focused on physical appearance, like flexing in the mirror, drew particularly negative reactions. And the older the viewer, the more he or she tended to rate profiles negatively.

"To speculate, I would say that it's probably a general tendency that we have to judge younger people or the next generation relatively negatively," Barry said.

The study also found that students who were regarded as highly self-absorbed tended to have a bigger presence on the photo-sharing platform. They had more followers and followed more users.