Forgive (and Maybe Forget) for a Healthier Life

Nov. 21, 2019 -- Forgiveness is called "the F word" by some therapists.

That’s because many people look on forgiveness as an imposition or a burden -- a necessity they feel pressured to do.

While forgiving isn't easy for many, it is a skill that can be learned. Misconceptions abound about what it means to forgive and forgiving has more to do with the forgiver than the forgiven.

Just as importantly, forgiveness brings health benefits.

“You intentionally choose to let go of the negative feeling and motivation you might be having and the negative thoughts towards the person who hurt you,” says Loren Toussaint, PhD, a professor of psychology at Luther College in Decorah, IA.

In letting go, he says, people commit that they are not going to be consumed by the offensive act. That’s not saying the offensive act or remark was OK, says Toussaint, who co-edited the book Forgiveness and Health.

Forgiveness “is like an internal cleansing,” says Frederic Luskin, PhD, who directs the Forgiveness Projects at Stanford University. He developed and tested the “Forgive for Good” Method and wrote a book with the same title. “It stops blaming someone else for your current life.”

“The best definition of forgiveness I’ve heard came from a woman whose daughter had been murdered,” Luskin says. “She said ‘Forgiving is giving up all hope for a better past.’” It is not about condoning bad behavior, or even forgetting it, he says.