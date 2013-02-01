Big Paychecks Pay Off in Self-Confidence

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Can money buy you happiness? Maybe not, but a new study suggests it's linked to greater feelings of confidence and pride.

Researchers analyzed five past studies that included a survey of more than 1.6 million people in 162 countries.

They found that higher income predicted whether people felt good about themselves, including feelings of confidence, pride and determination. The studies didn't find a consistent link between income level and people's feelings toward others, including love, anger and compassion.

"Having more money doesn't necessarily make a person more compassionate and grateful, and greater wealth may not contribute to building a more caring and tolerant society," said lead researcher Eddie Tong, an associate professor of psychology at the National University of Singapore.

But lower income predicted negative feelings toward oneself, including sadness, fear and shame. The findings were similar in both high-income countries and developing nations, according to the findings published online March 4 by the American Psychological Association in the journal Emotion.