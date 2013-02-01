Can Some Movies Change Your Life? Maybe

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A good movie can be more than mere entertainment: It can also help you feel more prepared to tackle life's challenges and be a better person, a new study suggests.

This may be why folks sometimes choose films with difficult subjects or those that make them sad, researchers say.

"Meaningful movies actually help people cope with difficulties in their own lives, and help them want to pursue more significant goals," said lead author Jared Ott, a graduate student in communication at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Many studies have examined how people react to films or film clips in a lab setting, said co-author Michael Slater, a professor of communications. This one was designed to see how films affect people in the real world.

"We wanted to find out how people experience these movies in their everyday lives," Slater said.

For the study, researchers created two lists of 20 Hollywood films made after 1985 that had received high viewer ratings.