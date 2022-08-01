Aug. 1, 2022 – Nasal sprays that contain the "love hormone" oxytocin have been marketed as a potential cure-all to improve emotional connection with others and even save troubled relationships. But a new study from the United Kingdom suggests otherwise, revealing that oxytocin spray does not make young healthy men more able to recognize emotions.

What did help? A psychological, computer-based emotional training program.

"Our study demonstrates that oxytocin may not always be the most appropriate intervention when trying to improve patients' social lives and well-being," says Katie Daughters, PhD, with the Department of Psychology at the University of Essex.

Oxytocin, which is released naturally in the body, plays a key role in managing behavior and emotion.

Some studies have suggested that oxytocin nasal spray may have a role in people who have trouble recognizing emotions, like people with autism, schizophrenia, or social anxiety disorder – although results have been mixed.

People who struggle to recognize emotions are more likely to have poor mental health. The new study looked at whether oxytocin could improve healthy people’s ability to recognize emotions.