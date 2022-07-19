The Most Common Form of Bullying Isn't Physical or Verbal

By Sydney Murphy HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The most widespread form of bullying isn't physical acts like pushing or kicking, nor is it verbal threats or derogatory remarks. Far and away bullies' top tactic is social exclusion.

Also known as "relational aggression," this involves shutting out peers from group activities and spreading false rumors about them. And research underscores the damage done by this behavior.

“When a kid is excluded from social activities by their peers at school, the outcomes for that kid both short-term and long-term will be just as detrimental as if they got kicked, punched or slapped every day," said researcher Chad Rose of the University of Missouri in Columbia. "So this study sheds light on the social exclusion youth often face.”

Rose is director of the Mizzou Ed Bully Prevention Lab, which aims to reduce school bullying.

In a study recently published in Preventing School Failure: Alternative Education for Children and Youth , Rose and his colleagues analyzed a survey conducted in 26 middle and high schools across five school districts in the southeastern United States. More than 14,000 students were asked whether they agreed or disagreed with statements that reflected pro-bullying attitudes, perceived popularity and relational aggression.