How Healthy Is Horror?

FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- That intense feeling of fear as you watch Jason Voorhees chase his next victim while wearing a hockey mask in "Friday the 13th" might actually be good for you. It also might not be.

Researchers report that horror's impact is really in the eye of the beholder, a little different for everyone but not all bad.

"It's called 'the paradox of horror,'" explained researcher Dr. Ramnarine Boodoo, a child psychiatrist at Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, "because people generally try to avoid things that make them uncomfortable. So why do people enjoy things like really grotesque horror movies?"

Boodoo says one theory is it helps with coping. Humans are equipped with deeply ingrained, unconscious mechanisms that help them respond to stress, wired in from the times when danger might be right outside.

For someone watching "The Exorcist," "you have an activation of what's called the sympathetic nervous system, which can cause things like an increased heart rate and breathing rate," Boodoo said in a center news release. "Sometimes it can cause pretty bad feelings of nausea. Sweating. It can often be sort of like a panic attack."