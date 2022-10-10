Nov. 14, 2022 -- When two art teachers in Healdsburg, CA, set out to create a hotline for anyone in their small wine country town in need of a mental health lift this past March, they had no idea that their phone line, which features the voices of some of the kids in their elementary school, would end up hitting a milestone of 2.2 million calls from people in the U.S. and around the world.

Cleverly known as PepToc, a call into this number (707-873-7862) features seven options of pre-recorded bilingual messages from joyous elementary school children, including pressing one number if you need encouragement, another if you're feeling frustrated and nervous, and another if you just want to hear kids' laughing uproariously, which is some of the best medicine when you're feeling stressed about life.

Jessica Martin, 43, one of the project's co-founders, who runs the art program at West Side Elementary School, says she never thought this idea would catch on, especially since the original intention was to connect with local residents via the phone-in number and a project in which kids at the school created signs with positive messages that were then posted around town.