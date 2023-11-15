Just Breathe: Mindfulness Can Beat Tech Stress at Work

March 8, 2024—Texts. Emails. Video meetings. Texts to remind you of upcoming video meetings.

And on and on it goes, until what technology experts and psychologists call the digital dark side of technology — stress, anxiety, a feeling of being overloaded — wipes you out, jeopardizing your mental and physical health.

However, preventing that burned out feeling is possible, experts say, by practicing mindfulness, an age-old approach focused on being aware of your feelings in the moment without judgment or interpretation. Mindful breathing, for instance, focuses on paying attention to your breath as you inhale and exhale. With a mindfulness approach, workers can leverage technology so they are more productive, less stressed, and more in control.

Mindfulness Over Digital Confidence?

In a new study, researchers looked at participants’ mindfulness as well as their confidence with technology to determine if either, or both, buffered the dark sides of the digital workplace. These dark sides include stress, overload, anxiety, fear of missing out (FOMO), and addiction, said Elizabeth Marsh, a PhD student at the University of Nottingham in England and a mindfulness teacher who led the study.