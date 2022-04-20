Skin is the human body’s largest organ. In fact, it accounts for about 15% of a person’s body weight. Not only does it cover your entire body, manage your temperature, and help you detect hot and cold, but it’s also one of the first lines of defense against harmful ultraviolet radiation, infection, and disease. It’s a protective barrier that keeps you healthy.

That's why taking care of it is not just about looks. Like any other organ, skin can develop problems. Most skin conditions can affect any person, regardless of their skin color or ethnicity. But certain skin conditions are more likely to happen or show up differently in people of color. This is often due to genetics and in some cases, specific cultural practices and routines. “People of color” traditionally includes a wide range of people, including individuals with African, Asian, Native American, Middle Eastern, and Hispanic backgrounds.

Valerie Harvey, MD, MPH, is the president of the Skin of Color Society. Here, she shares her thoughts and insights on common skin conditions in darker-skinned populations and how to treat those conditions.