“I really recommend that patients focus on one step of the plan at a time and to remain flexible because sometimes the plan changes as you get more information at each step,” Ashton says. This may help you feel less anxious.

After the diagnosis, you’ll meet with your doctor to go over a treatment plan based on the type and degree of cancer you have. Ashton says it’s easy to feel “very overwhelmed,” as there are multiple steps and lots of information to take in. It’s a good idea to take a support person along to help you through it and to take notes on what’s said.

Issues Related to Physical Changes

Breast cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery may bring about a lot of physical changes. Depending on the type of treatment you have, surgical breast tissue removal or reconstruction may result in scars. You may lose hair through chemotherapy. Some people with breast cancer may also have weight gain and go through early menopause. These physical changes may bring about issues with self-image and confidence.

For Estes, losing her hair was a big point of worry. “In the African American culture ... it's really our crown, our strength. It's who we are,” Estes says. “I had a lot of pride and joy in my hair.” Once Estes started to lose hair, she says she decided to embrace it. “I just went and got it shaved completely off.”

Snehal Ponde also had strong feelings about her hair. “The only thing I thought of was, ‘I don't want to lose my hair.’ It's like your hair, your breast -- it's a reflection of who we are as women.”

Ponde, a 37-year-old Indian expat living in Singapore, gave birth to her son in April 2020. Three months later, like Estes, she felt a lump that turned out to be stage IV cancer.

During chemo, she chose to try a cooling cap to reduce hair loss. The cap, which is worn before, during, and after each treatment, is designed to circulate a cooling liquid around your head. The cold temperature may stop the chemo from damaging your hair follicles.

“Right now, I almost have 60%-70% of my hair,” Ponde says. The research on cooling caps has been mixed, with better results from the newer types of these caps, some of which have FDA clearance. There are some theoretical questions about whether the cold temperatures might let some cancer cells stick around in the scalp, but no signals of safety problems in studies so far. If you’re thinking about adding a cooling cap, ask your doctor for their take on them and what to look for. And check on whether your insurance covers the cap’s cost.