High Cholesterol in Younger People

Brandon Wilson had his first heart attack at 29.

“One day I just woke up and said, ‘I don’t feel right.’”

He’d had chest pain before, but not like this.

“It was on a level that I can only describe as some of the worst pain I’ve ever had in my life.”

In the emergency room, doctors and nurses gave him pain medicine that didn’t help, while his mother and his best friend urged the staff to consider his health history: Wilson found out that he had genetic high cholesterol as a child, and his late father had heart attacks at a young age.

Eventually, the ER staff ran a test that found that Wilson’s left anterior descending artery was 99% blocked. He was having a massive heart attack.

That was in 2015. Two more heart attacks followed, including one in 2020 that led to Wilson getting quadruple bypass surgery. Today, this husband and father of five speaks out about the reason for his health troubles: familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), a disorder that runs in families and brings on high cholesterol.

“I really take it personally to help people,” he says. “Then they won’t have to share the same story that I’m sharing at 36 years old.”

FH is a condition you’re born with. It causes high levels of LDL (“bad” cholesterol) that can build up in your arteries and lead to heart disease early in life.

But ordinary high cholesterol can also lead to serious problems for young people.