The Paleo Diet and Your Cholesterol

You may have heard that a paleo diet can help with weight loss. That’s most likely because it’s filled with of lean meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds while being low in carbohydrates and processed and sugary foods. But researchers are also looking at how the paleo diet might affect your cholesterol.

Good and Bad Cholesterol You have two types of cholesterol in your body: HDL, often called good cholesterol, and LDL, or bad cholesterol. LDL stands for low-density lipoprotein. It contributes to fatty buildup in your arteries, a condition called atherosclerosis. This can raise your risk of serious cardiovascular problems like a heart attack, a stroke, or peripheral artery disease (PAD). HDL, or high-density lipoprotein, moves LDL cholesterol from your arteries to your liver. There, your body breaks it down and gets rid of it. High levels of HDL help protect against heart attack and stroke. Triglycerides, the most common type of fat in your body, are related. A high triglyceride level along with high LDL cholesterol or low HDL cholesterol may lead to fatty buildup in the artery walls and a higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

The Paleo Diet When you follow the paleo diet, you can eat lots of: Fruits

Vegetables, nuts, and seeds

Lean meats, with a focus on grass-fed animals or wild game

Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, mackerel, and albacore tuna

Oils from fruits and nuts, such as olive oil or walnut oil You generally avoid: Grains like wheat, oats, and barley

Legumes including beans, lentils, peanuts, and peas

Dairy products

Refined sugar

Salt

Potatoes

Foods that are highly processed A diet with lots of whole foods is healthier than one loaded with highly processed foods. It can offer health benefits like: Weight loss

Better glucose tolerance

More blood pressure control

Lower triglycerides

Better appetite management But does this add up to lower cholesterol levels? The answer: It depends.