March 7, 2023 -- The political wars waged over public health recommendations on how to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have had a direct effect on the trust in public health agencies such as the CDC and FDA, according to the results of a survey conducted by Harvard researchers.

The study, published on March 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that people who had low or no trust in these and other public health agencies at the federal, state, and local levels believed that agency decisions are inconsistent, influenced by politics, and not based on science.

Among respondents who had high trust in these agencies, just half said that doing a good job on controlling the pandemic was a major reason for that trust. Instead, their faith in federal public health agencies was mainly related to their belief that these institutions follow scientific evidence in developing policies. People who trusted state and local agencies cited their direct, compassionate care.

The phone survey, conducted in February 2022, involved 4,208 U.S. adults. The authors say that theirs is the first study to look at the attitudes that contribute to or detract from trust in public health agencies.