March 10, 2023 – Health care workers infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant were far less likely to experience significant long COVID symptoms than those who contracted the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to new research out of Switzerland.

The results, which will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases conference in April and have been peer reviewed, showed that those infected with the original, “wild-type” virus circulating in the early months of the pandemic still had persistent post-COVID symptoms 18 months later. At the same time, a reinfection with Omicron among this group did not appear to increase their long COVID risks.

“In a young and healthy population, the risk of long COVID after Omicron infection, independent of vaccination status, is very low,” Philipp Kohler, MD, with the Cantonal Hospital St Gallen and principal investigator of the study, says in an email.

“These data suggest that the long COVID wave after Omicron infection will not be as devastating as has been feared by many.”