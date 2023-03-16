March 16, 2023 -- As a field service representative for a slot machine company, Ryan Alexander, 37, of Louisville, KY, spends his working hours in casinos, covering a large territory including Norfolk, VA, Indianapolis, and Charlotte. Social distancing in the casinos is not the norm. Despite all this up-close contact with people, he said he is still COVID-free, 3 years into the pandemic.

There was one nervous night when his temperature rose to 101 degrees and he figured the virus had caught up with him. “I took a test and was fine,” he said, relieved that the result was negative. The fever disappeared and he was back to normal soon. “Maybe it was just an exhausting day.”

Alexander is one of those people who have managed — or at least think they have managed — to avoid getting COVID-19.

He is, some say, a NOVID. While some scientists cringe at the term, it’s caught on to describe these virus super-dodgers. Online entrepreneurs offer NOVID-19 T-shirts, masks, and stickers, in case these super-healthy or super-lucky folks want to publicize their good luck.On Twitter, NOVIDs share stories of how they’ve done it.