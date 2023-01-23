The CDC reports that only 17% of Americans have had a bivalent booster ; only 43% of those over age 65 have received the two-strain shot. Meanwhile, there are about 100,000 COVID cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the U.S. each week, according to the agency. While most of those deaths are in people over 65, the FDA is still urging people to get a booster.

“Americans under 65 have not taken advantage of getting a bivalent booster to a large extent,” Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a briefing with reporters. He estimated that 75% of people between the ages of 12 and 65 “could be getting a bivalent booster at this point and have not taken one.”

Those people “could go out and get the bivalent booster now to improve their protection,” he said.

People under 65 who have already received a single bivalent dose should not yet get another one, said the agency.

Simplifying the Process

The agency said it wants to simplify the COVID vaccination schedule to stop confusion and better prepare for emerging variants. To that end, the FDA’s advisory panel will meet in June to discuss what strains and variants of SARS-CoV-2 are most likely to be circulating in the fall and winter of 2023-24.

The committee will recommend which of those should be included in a vaccine, and drugmakers will then prepare the new shot to be given in the fall, Marks said.