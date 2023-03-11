Intermittent Fasting May Hold Keys to Diabetes Treatment

Nov. 3, 2023 -- Intermittent fasting has become a popular, and effective, way to lose weight. According to the International Food Information Council, the weight-loss method surpassed all others in the past year as the most popular way to achieve results. Around 10% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 80 have given the eating approach a go.

For the uninitiated, intermittent fasting is when you only eat during specific hours of the day, generally a much smaller window of time than normal. Rather than waking, eating breakfast, and then going about your day, you’d more likely delay your first meal until later in the morning. At the end of the day, you’d shut down food intake earlier than normal. The theory is that by closing the period of time in which you eat, you’ll consume fewer calories.

Because weight loss is often a goal and avenue to better health for many people with type 2 diabetes, researchers are looking at how intermittent fasting might help. The latest study, “Effect of Time-Restricted Eating on Weight Loss in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes,” published last week in the journal JAMA, found that the technique shows promise.