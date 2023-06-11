Can Diabetes Drugs Lower the Risk of Age-Related Dementia?

Nov. 6, 2023 – It’s new, it’s exciting, and it’s a topic that has many diabetes researchers and doctors cautiously optimistic, while others are taking a wait-and-see approach until more evidence arrives.

But for older people with type 2 diabetes, as well as for those who are starting treatment, the news may be a clear win: New research has shown that common diabetes medications may lower the risk of dementia and, perhaps, other potentially life-threatening disorders.

If proven, the link might provide a path toward mindful aging in every sense of the word.

Diabetes affects roughly 37 million people in the U.S. and almost half a billion people worldwide, figures that are projected to significantly increase in the next 2 decades. At the same time, “we have some 47 million people living with dementia, and we expect this number to be almost doubled in 2030, and again by 2050,” said Stella Daskalopoulou, MD, a professor and internist in the Department of Medicine at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal.