Stem Cell Therapy Implant Shows Promise For Type 1 Diabetes

Dec. 11, 2023 – An experimental device containing millions of stem cells significantly reduced the need for insulin shots among people with type 1 diabetes, according to a new study – a treatment researchers say may someday provide a cure for the chronic, life-altering condition.

Researchers from the University of British Columbia and Vancouver Coastal Health used tiny implants filled with lab-grown pancreatic cells known as VC-02.

The study, published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, involved 10 people who at the start of the study could not produce insulin naturally. After 6 months with the implant, three of them showed significant improvement. Their bodies spent more time within the normal blood sugar range, reducing their need for external insulin.

“The hope is to get these cells strong enough to help stop requiring insulin injections all together,” said David Thompson, MD, principal investigator at the Vancouver trial site and clinical director of the Vancouver General Hospital Diabetes Centre. “I believe this is going to turn into a cure as soon as 2024.”