Coffee May Have Bigger Effect on You Than Thought

THURSDAY, March 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Coffee has been tied to many health benefits. Now, a small study suggests a daily java habit may affect the body's metabolism more extensively than thought.

The study, of 47 adults, found that heavy coffee consumption -- four to eight cups a day -- altered blood levels of more than 100 metabolites. That refers to a broad range of chemicals that change after eating or drinking.

Many of the effects were expected, researchers said, but a few were surprising.

For example, coffee cut levels of certain metabolites related to the endocannabinoid system -- the same system affected by marijuana. This reduction is the opposite of what happens when you take pot, the researchers said.

What does it all mean? That's not clear.

But many studies have found that coffee drinkers typically have lower risks of various diseases than nondrinkers do, explained Marilyn Cornelis, the lead researcher on the new work.

The possible benefits include lower risks of Parkinson's disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and certain cancers.

"But most of those studies are just looking at associations," said Cornelis, an assistant professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. "They looked at people's self-reported coffee intake and their risk of disease."

This study, she explained, tried to "get more at the mechanisms -- the biology that might be underlying those associations."

The findings, published March 15 in the Journal of Internal Medicine, come from a clinical trial that involved 47 Finnish adults. All were habitual coffee drinkers.

Researchers had them abstain from coffee for one month, then drink four cups per day the next month, and eight cups a day the following month. Blood samples were collected at the end of each month.

In general, coffee consumption triggered many expected changes in metabolism, Cornelis said.

But her team also spotted some previously unknown effects. Besides the endocannabinoid changes, there were shifts in certain metabolites related to the steroid system and fatty acid metabolism. The steroid system includes cholesterol and hormones such as testosterone and estrogen.