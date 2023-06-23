Docs Steer Camera Through Stomach 'Like a Little Mars Rover'

June 23, 2023 – When emergency room patients complain of stomach pain, doctors have limited options. Scans and ultrasounds can’t show the inner lining of the digestive tract, so patients are often sent home without answers.

Upper endoscopies, where a flexible tube with a tiny camera is fed into the upper digestive tract, require anesthesia and can only be done by a gastroenterologist, so patients may be sent to another department, admitted to the hospital, or told to return another day. This can delay the diagnosis and treatment of potentially life-threatening conditions like stomach cancer or bleeding ulcers.

But a new technology could speed things up, making belly pain easier and faster to diagnose. It involves a tiny camera, a large magnet, and two video game-style joysticks. Known as magnetically controlled capsule endoscopy, the technology was recently tested in the U.S. for the first time.

It works like this: The patient swallows a magnetic, pill-sized device with a tiny camera. Then they lie on their back with a dome-shaped magnet hovering above their belly. Using the joysticks, a doctor manipulates the magnet, steering the capsule around the stomach and capturing images in real time that can be reviewed by an off-site gastroenterologist.