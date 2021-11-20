When PAD Is an Emergency

When Is Peripheral Artery Disease an Emergency?

More than eight million Americans have peripheral artery disease (PAD), in which narrowed or blocked arteries lead to circulatory problems in the arms and legs (especially the legs), making it hard to walk without pain. Yet what people with PAD may not realize is that the condition also puts them at a higher risk for coronary artery disease, heart attack, and stroke.

“Patients who have lower extremity PAD have a greater than 80% chance of having some degree of coronary artery disease or carotid artery stenosis (narrowing of the carotid arteries that supply blood to the brain),” says Lee Kirksey, MD, a vascular surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic and vice chair of the clinic’s Vascular Surgery Department. “This is a systemic disease state, so whether you have mild or more severe peripheral arterial disease, you’re at an elevated risk of a heart attack or a stroke.”

At the same time, people with PAD have to contend with the risk of infection, which can spiral into an emergency. Blood flow can become so impaired -- or infection so widespread due to reduced circulation -- that tissue dies. As a result, the toes, feet, or legs may need to be amputated.