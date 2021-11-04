Peripheral artery disease (PAD) affects your blood flow. But its signs and symptoms can show up on your skin.

Many people with PAD notice changes on the skin of their feet and legs, such as:

Cool to the touch

Redness or changes in color

Changes in texture (skin can be brittle or shiny in spots)

Thinning of leg hair

Sores on your toes and feet that take a long time to heal

“The skin is the largest organ in the body, and while it may be considered ‘external,’ the skin can often reflect the health and wellness of internal organs,” says dermatologist Jeremy A. Brauer, MD, founder and director of Spectrum Skin and Laser in Purchase, NY.

“While patients may not initially be aware of any underlying disease, what they notice with their skin, hair, and nails may be the first sign of disease,” Brauer says.