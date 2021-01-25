Can a Wellness App Help People With Heart Failure?

If you’re living with heart failure or helping to care for someone who is, you know that there’s a lot to keep track of. Symptoms, vital signs, medical appointments, medications, weight, exercise -- the list can feel overwhelming. At the same time, you’re trying to learn more about the disease so you can take better care of yourself or your loved one. Apps on your phone or tablet can make it easier to balance everything you need to manage the condition.

“Mobile apps can be very useful for people with heart failure to promote self-care, reminding you and making it easier for you to do the things we know are helpful, like monitoring the sodium in your diet and understanding what a healthy diet is, keeping track of your weight, categorizing your medications, and recognizing symptoms,” says Michael Dorsch, PharmD, an assistant professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of Michigan who studies how health information technology can lead to better outcomes for people with heart disease.