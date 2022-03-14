By Alexa Federico, as told to Lisa Mulcahy.

I’m 27, I live in Boston, and I’m a certified nutritional therapy practitioner, an AIP coach, an author, and the owner of my own business, Alexa Federico Wellness. And I have Crohn’s disease.

I was 12 when I was diagnosed. Many of my close friends have only known me since I’ve had Crohn’s. They’ve seen me sick, so I’ve been lucky in that I didn’t have to do much in terms of telling them about it. Those friends have always been so helpful and supportive.

Several years ago, I started to have complications -- three fistulas and an abscess. I did 6 weeks of antibiotics and had a drain, but it turned out surgery was what I needed, so I had a bowel resection in 2019.

Dating experiences I felt were going to be hard. I went through great insecurities about my body. I started to feel damaged, which was not fun. The bowel resection left me with a scar on my abdomen. So I really worried about intimacy: What would happen when a guy saw it? But then I realized I have to change my attitude. I just decided that the way to handle the scar, and any other worries about relationships and Crohn’s that I had, was with total honesty.