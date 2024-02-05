Prospects for Crohn's Relief Brighten With New Advancements

May 2, 2024 – More than 1 million Americans live with Crohn’s, a chronic and sometimes crippling inflammatory bowel disease that affects the intestines and leads to digestive issues. While some people may have mild symptoms or even be symptom-free at times, others get severe belly pain, diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, anemia, and other life-threatening complications.

So far, the condition doesn’t have a cure, and treatments are often limited. Typical drugs to treat it, such as steroids and immunosuppressants, can provide relief and slow the disease's progress, but many patients say the drugs don't work as well over time or don’t respond at all. Although surgery may be an option in some cases, both patients and doctors eagerly look for new therapies that can help relieve symptoms and also lead to a better quality of life.

In recent years, gastrointestinal researchers have sharply focused on solutions for IBD overall and Crohn’s in particular. As research dollars have flowed in, GI experts across the U.S. have tested new medications that target inflammation and autoimmune reactions, as well as fecal transplants that can transfer “good” bacteria from a donor’s digestive system to help improve gut flora.