Study Sees Strong Links Between Depression and Crohn's, Colitis

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- New research points to a compelling interplay between inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and depression.

IBD includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. In addition to the physical pain that these illnesses can inflict upon sufferers, the new study showed that patients face a significantly increased risk of depression.

Interestingly, the investigators also found that IBD-free siblings of people with the disorder were more likely to develop depression. People with IBD were nine times more likely to develop depression than the general population, while their siblings who did not have IBD were nearly two times more likely to develop the mood disorder.

At the same time, people with depression were two times more likely to develop IBD, and their siblings without depression were more than 1.5 times more likely to develop IBD, according to the study recently published in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology .

"This research reveals a clinical overlap between both conditions, and is the first study to investigate the two-way association between IBD and depression in siblings," said co-lead author Dr. Bing Zhang. He is a gastroenterologist at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.