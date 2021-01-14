If you have lung cancer, what you eat is key. But you should think about what to steer clear of, too. If you’re in treatment, certain foods can make side effects worse. And when your immune system is weakened, bacteria and other harmful germs that are common in some foods can hit you harder.

The good news is that it’s usually easy to spot foods that can be dodgy. Guidelines for things to limit or avoid are clear and simple to follow. You can sub in healthy choices along the way, too. This makes room for a nutritious and tailored diet, says Colleen Spees, PhD, associate professor in the Division of Medical Dietetics at The Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

“This is the time to eat dietary patterns that support and maintain a healthy immune system,” she says.

At some point during treatment, almost 70% of people with lung cancer are malnourished. This happens when they don’t get the right amount or quality of nutrients or calories their bodies need. Of that large group, 35% are severely malnourished.

People who are malnourished have frequent treatment interruptions, need to go to the hospital more often, and have to stay in the hospital more, says Spees. They often have intestinal-related side effects from treatment, and they have a hard time doing the things they need or want to do. Over time, this means they may not respond to treatment well and have a lower quality of life. Their death rate is higher, too. Studies have shown that people who were malnourished were two to five times more likely to die than healthy patients.