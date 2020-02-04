Another COVID-19 Vaccine Being Tested in Mice

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Yet another potential vaccine against the new coronavirus is in early development -- one that researchers say could be rapidly made and distributed if it proves effective.

The vaccine has only been tested in lab mice, but it's able to spur the animals' immune systems to produce antibodies against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh reported the early results April 2 in the journal EBioMedicine.

Much work remains ahead. But if the vaccine proves safe and effective in people, it would have some key advantages in the real world, according to Dr. Louis Falo, one of the senior researchers on the study.

The vaccine is a combination of old and new technology. In much the same way as a flu shot, it exposes the immune system to lab-made pieces of viral proteins -- teaching it to recognize and attack the real virus.

What's new is the delivery system, explained Falo, a professor at Pitt's School of Medicine. The vaccine would be given using a tiny patch of "microneedles" that are made entirely of the viral proteins and sugar. The needles simply dissolve into the skin, he said.

It all means that the vaccine could be quickly mass-produced, and -- unlike conventional vaccines -- would need no refrigeration.

In the context of a pandemic, that matters, according to Dr. Bruce Lee, an expert in pandemic response who was not involved in the research.

A vaccine that needs no refrigeration would be easier to distribute on a mass scale, explained Lee, a professor of health policy management at City University of New York.

"It's a huge undertaking to vaccinate a large population as quickly as possible," he said. It's easy to envision having to "move around" many vaccine doses, Lee explained -- if one state initially had too many, for example, while another had too few.

A microneedle vaccine would also be easier to distribute in countries where medical resources are scarce.

Of course, the practicality of any COVID-19 vaccine only matters if it actually works, Lee pointed out. And it will be some time before any of the candidates under development can be proven safe and effective.