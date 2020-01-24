People Mount Strong Immune Responses to COVID-19

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- As the drive towards a vaccine against the new coronavirus accelerates, there's some good news: People with COVID-19 have robust immune responses against the virus, scientists say.

The researchers based their conclusions after testing immune T-cell counts in 20 patients who recovered from the infection.

"If we had seen only marginal immune responses, we would have been concerned," explained researcher Alessandro Sette. "But what we see is a very robust T-cell response against the spike protein [on the virus' outer shell], which is the target of most ongoing COVID-19 efforts, as well as other viral proteins. These findings are really good news for vaccine development."

Sette is a professor in the Center for Infectious Disease and Vaccine Research at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California.

Uncertainties as to the nature of the human immune system response to the coronavirus have troubled experts searching for an effective coronavirus vaccine.

"All efforts to predict the best vaccine candidates and fine-tune pandemic control measures hinge on understanding the immune response to the virus," Center co-researcher Shane Crotty said in an institute news release.

"People were really worried that COVID-19 doesn't induce immunity, and reports about people getting reinfected reinforced these concerns," he said.

However, "knowing now that the average person makes a solid immune response should largely put those concerns to rest," Crotty believes.

Trials 'look pretty promising'

Indeed, efforts towards a vaccine have shown promise.

A number of coronavirus vaccines under development "look pretty promising" and one or two could be ready for large-scale testing by July, the director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health said.

"Your big challenge now is to go big and everybody is about ready for that. And we want to be sure that happens in a coordinated way," Dr. Francis Collins told the Associated Press.

And on Monday, the New York Times reported that an experimental vaccine against the new coronavirus appears to be safe and to trigger an immune response, according to results of the first human clinical trial.